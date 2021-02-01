E-payments thrive in Vietnam’s new normal

Fast-paced growth Nguyen Huu Binh, founder and CEO of TopDev, a recruitment network and ecosystem in the mobile and IT fields, said the use of online transactions and cashless payment tools is growing in Vietnam. With 145.8 million mobile subscribers out of a population of approximately 97 million people (accounting for 150 percent of total population, according to We are Social & Hootsuite), many people used cashless payments via mobile phone for the first time during the Covid-19 outbreak due to enforced isolation and distancing. If online payments defaulted only for young people in the past, the number of online transactions recorded a high rise in many customer groups after the social distancing period. According to the State Bank of Vietnam’s Payment Department, the number and value of cashless payment transactions have increased. The National Payment Corporation of Vietnam (NAPAS) is currently processing 2.8 million transactions per day, or nearly VND21 trillion per day. Nguyen Ngoc Dung, deputy chairman of the Vietnam E-commerce Association (VECOM), said supermarket and commercial center consumers have switched to cashless payments due to their practical benefits. In particular, e-commerce development has generated e-payment growth as goods and products purchased on e-commerce platforms are almost always… Read full this story

