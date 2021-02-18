E-commerce facing serious challenges

Lately, many online shop owners use authentic images of renowned trademarks to advertise for their merchandise, which is fake one with a much lower price compared to official outlets. These sellers normally aim at people who want to use branded goods at cheap prices. After receiving money via online payment methods, they send products without a certificate of origin.
The representative of L’Oréal Vietnam shared that the company has discovered several websites advertising its merchandise at a price of a few hundred thousand VND per item, which is great deal lower than the formal price.
Not long ago, the Department of Cyber Security and Hi-tech Crime Prevention (under the Ministry of Public Security) cooperated with Hanoi Agency of Market Surveillance to pay an unexpected visit to 5 warehouses of the two popular online shops, namely menshop79.com and Menshopfashion.com. They discovered over 2,000 fake items of various prestigious brand names like Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Hermes, Burberry, or Versace.
Aware of the complication of online shopping, Ms. Trinh Thi Thu H – a regular online buyer – shared that she dares not purchase any valuable item such as clothes, glasses, purses, or health-related goods via the Internet.
Officers from Market Surveillance Agencies reported that in order to file a lawsuit against fake merchandise selling, there must be valid proofs. Yet, most reported cases are online trades without clear invoices. In addition, e-commerce using social networks like Facebook or Zalo is very popular in Vietnam, but these platforms have no legal representatives in Vietnam to handle complaints from users.
Head of Vietnam Directorate of Market Surveillance Tran Huu Linh stated that there is much trouble in retrieving invoices of sold goods via e-commerce channels because his organization has no authority to request bank statements or documents of financial transactions of suspected people.
In reality, besides using normal shipping services to store and deliver their fake goods so that the market surveillance cannot check them, illegal sellers make full use of newly born e-commerce methods and also carry on with international trades in order to push their sales.
The above challenges have urged concerned state management units to quickly erase those vulnerabilities by issuing appropriate policies and legal documents to clearly encourage legitimate e-commerce activities in a healthy competition environment while introducing stricter punishments for law breakers.
In the recent national conference ‘Digital Economy – Effects, Opportunities, and Prospects of Vietnam’, co-held by Vietnam National University – Ho Chi Minh City and the Prime Minister’s Economic Consultation Team, Dr. Nguyen Duc Kiem said that the Politburo has already released Resolution No.52/2019 on guidelines to actively participate in Industry 4.0, in which digital economy development is the core.
Therefore, there should be guidance and corresponding regulations on international online trading, dispute handling, and online shop registration to ensure consumer rights. Also, legal documents related to fake goods prevention tasks, intelligence property protection must be released. They will contribute to a sustainable development of e-commerce in Vietnam.
According to reports on the index of Vietnamese e-commerce by Vietnam E-commerce Association (VECOM), there are millions of people taking part in e-commerce at the beginning of 2021. The development rate of e-commerce in 2019 was 32 percent, and the scale of retailed e-commerce trading reached US$11.5 billion.
Estimations show that in 2025, e-commerce in Vietnam will account for 10 percent of the GDP. This is a very promising future, as long as proper policies are released timely to maintain consumer confidence.
By Thuy Hai – Translated by Thanh Tam
- Under the eye of the dragon: How the reality of modern China is every face and every move tracked, 'wrong' political thoughts punished and all citizens' lives controlled by the State, by KAI STRITTMATTER
- Amazon faces new anti-trust challenge from Indian online sellers, legal documents show
- Amazon faces new antitrust challenge from Indian online sellers: Report
- New York faces an unprecedented crisis. Will the city I love survive Covid-19?
- UPS shares hit new high as pandemic drives healthcare, e-commerce shipments
- Vietnamese make 30 million online purchases daily during pandemic: Visa
- Gap rediscovers e-commerce playbook, a little late
- "The key is to study smart," says Priyanka Ratnu, CBSE Commerce topper
- Nearly 60 percent of Singaporean firms need 1-2 years to recover
- Returning workers face unemployment at home
- Strong demand for PC and smart devices pushes Lenovo's Q1 revenue to $13 billion
- Amazon continues its juggernaut into physical retail domain: Malls pivot to survive
- Northwest Houston area school leaders discuss the fall semester and coronavirus
- Brand or availability: What took prominence during the pandemic?
- Your guide to China's biggest phone brands: Huawei, OnePlus, Oppo and more
- White House Staffers Pissed at a Top National Security Aide—for Wearing a Mask in Front of Them
- Ready to fight with indigenous arms: Army vice chief
- The Middle East used to hate shopping online: Here's why that's changing
- Snapdeal rejig: Mayank Jain elevated as head of products after two CXOs quit
- Cities sue Census Bureau over ending 2020 head count early
- Comvita makes 90 staff redundant, posts $9.7 million full-year loss
- Against the odds, Chinese companies still committed to U.S. market: survey
- The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - Biden, Harris launch Trump offensive in first joint appearance
- Feature: Livestreaming ushers in new career prospects for fresh graduates in China
- A New U.S. Strategy for China Could Allow Both Nations to Win, Experts Say
- India must focus on digital infrastructure, data protection laws
- USMCA leads some produce farmers to fear they'll get left behind
- Republican senators call on FTC to investigate TikTok over data collection concerns
- Russia, China Forge Uneasy Anti-U.S. Relationship Amid COVID-19
- Chinese companies still like US market
- Thai cabinet creates new economic center to reboot economy battered by COVID-19
- Firms identify new niche for growth
- Cuba's DIY economy raises hope
- Bridging the digital divide has never been more critical
- Chamber to launch ads defending embattled GOP senators
- Our reshuffle of grievance panel not infringement of rights: High Court to Delhi University
- VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 15
- County Of Los Angeles - Update 8/7/20 - College Protocols, 18-49 Year Olds, #theriskisreal & #byom
- Farmers now have freedom to sell at best price: Modi says in his I-Day speech
- The new indie craft helpers
E-commerce facing serious challenges have 987 words, post on sggpnews.org.vn at February 18, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.