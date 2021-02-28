Đồng Tháp Province tightens control of border gates, trails after Vietnamese woman with COVID-19 enters illegally

Border guards in Đồng Tháp Province are working with police to patrol the border and dirt trails to prevent illegal entries. VNA/VNS Photo Chương Đài

HCM CITY— The People’s Committee in the Mekong Delta province of Đồng Tháp on Saturday instructed local authorities and agencies to strengthen control of border gates, trails and crossings following the illegal entry of a Vietnamese woman who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.

Đoàn Tấn Bửu, vice chairman of the People’s Committee and standing deputy head of the Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, said that health officials should quickly track down and quarantine people who have come into contact with the woman.

People who have had close contact with the woman’s contacts also should be tracked down and isolated at their home for medical surveillance, Bửu said.

Previously, the woman was quarantined at Hồng Ngự Vocational Training School after it was discovered that she illegally entered the province with another woman from Cambodia and booked a room at a guesthouse in Tân Hồng District’s Sa Rài town on February 23.

On February 25, testing results at HCM City Pasteur Institute showed that one of them had tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. The Vietnamese patient worked at a casino in Phnom Penh.

The other woman tested negative for the virus.

The patient is being treated at Hồng Ngự General Hospital in the province.

According to provincial agencies, 11 people have had close contact with the woman. Of these, nine, including three from Cần Thơ, have been quarantined. The remaining two are still being traced.

Forty people, who are contacts of her close contacts (F1), are quarantined at home.

Bửu warned that people in the province should comply with the Ministry of Health’s 5K message: Khẩu trang (facemask) – Khử khuẩn (disinfection) – Khoảng cách (distance) – Không tụ tập (no gathering) – Khai báo y tế (health declaration).

People should contact local health officials to report people suspected of returning to the province from COVID-19 hit areas.

The province shares a 50-kilometre border with Prey Veng Province in Cambodia. The province’s border guards have been working with police to patrol the border for illegal entries. — VNS