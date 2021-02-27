Dong Thap convenes urgent meeting on positive Covid-19 illicit immigrants

The Covid-19 illegal immigrant is a woman who is being under quarantine in a centralized ward in Hong Ngu District. Dong Thap authority asked the health sector to track down and isolate all close contacts of the woman and F2 contacts would be required to isolate at home.

The illegal immigrant hailing from the Mekong Delta City of Can Tho arrived in Cambodia to work for a casino in Cambodia. According to authority’s investigation, she and another woman illegally entered Vietnam on February 23 and stayed in a rental house in Tan Hong District in Dong Thap Province.

On the same night, the two women were detected to take them to centralized isolation centers taking samples for testing. Test results conducted by Pasteur Institute in Ho Chi Minh City have shown that the woman was positive for SARS-CoV-2 while the other woman was negative. The Covid-19 woman is experiencing coughing and sore throat. She was rushed to a local hospital in Hong Ngu District.

Competent forces have tracked 11 close contacts and isolated nine of them. Competent forces continued tracking two another close contacts.

Deputy Chairman of Dong Thap Province Doan Tan Buu ordered the steering board for Covid-19 Prevention and Control to intensify control in trails along borderlines.

By Van Khuong – Translated by Anh Quan