Footwear production at a company in Dong Nai Province. — VNS Photo Van Chau The southern province of Dong Nai reported an export surplus of US$4.3 billion last year, 30 per cent up from 2019, according to its Department of Statistics. Exports were worth $19 billion, a year-on-year decrease of 2.27 per cent, while the province spent $14.7 billion on imports, 6.9 per cent down. After declining due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, trade surged in the last two months of last year. The US remained the province’s biggest importer, buying $5 billion worth of goods, or 29 per cent of all exports, with the most popular items being shoes, wood and wood products and machinery and equipment. Dong Nai has taken a number of measures to promote production of its major export items such as textile and garment, footwear, electronics, farm produce, fibre, steel, and machinery and equipment. They are exported mostly to the US, China, Japan, South Korea, Belgium, Germany, and Russia. Exporters plan to look for more overseas markets. Dong Nai mainly imports animal feed, corn, yarn, and plastic raw materials from mainland China, South Korea and Taiwan. — VNS 0

Dong Nai export surplus rises sharply have 285 words, post on bizhub.vn at February 1, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.