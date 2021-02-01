Professor Lê Thanh Hải. — Photo sggp.com.vn HÀ NỘI — Professor Lê Thanh Hải, director of the National Children’s Hospital, a leading paediatrics expert, was found to have died at his workplace on Sunday afternoon. The cause of the death is being investigated. Earlier Hải had lunch with his colleagues the same day and showed no abnormal signs. He had a history of a high blood pressure and did not have any chronic disease. Professor Lê Thanh Hải was born in 1961. He was a doctor in Paediatrics and director of the National Children’s Hospital since 2013. He was also head of the Children’s Health Research Institute under the National Children’s Hospital. He was the editor of 19 books, including three monographs, 15 textbooks and one reference book. The National Children’s Hospital is one of the biggest paediatrics centres in Việt Nam with nearly 2,000 staff and almost 2,000 beds. The hospital receives more than one million visits every year for medical examination and treatment. — VNS

Director of National Children’s Hospital found dead have 257 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at February 1, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.