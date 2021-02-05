Nation Dien Bien, Hanoi detect new Covid-19 cases The Saigon Times Friday, Feb 5, 2021,12:45 (GMT+7) Dien Bien, Hanoi detect new Covid-19 casesThe Saigon Times Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam addresses a meeting on Covid-19 control. The Ministry of Health confirmed no new locally-transmitted and imported Covid-19 cases this morning, February 5 – PHOTO: VGP HCMC – The northern province of Dien Bien discovered that six people who returned from Hanoi and Hai Duong, which are Vietnam’s coronavirus hotspots, tested positive for Covid-19 once, while a woman in Hanoi City was found to be infected with Covid-19 this morning, February 5. After detecting the six cases last night, Dien Bien Province convened an urgent meeting to cope with the situation, Vu A Bang, vice chairman of the provincial government, told local media. Specifically, the three returning from Hai Duong’s Cam Giang District were identified as Lo Thi L., aged 16, and Lo Thi L., aged 18, both residing in Ang Tho Commune, Muong Ang District of Dien Bien Province, and Lo Thi D., aged 19, residing in Na Tau Commune, Dien Bien Phu City of Dien Bien Province. They traveled on a coach with plate number 27B-004.55 operated by Thanh Cong transport business…. Read full this story

Dien Bien, Hanoi detect new Covid-19 cases have 276 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at February 5, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.