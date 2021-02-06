Infrastructure Development of Tan Phu-Bao Loc expy project approved The Saigon Times Saturday, Feb 6, 2021,15:48 (GMT+7) Development of Tan Phu-Bao Loc expy project approvedThe Saigon Times A section of the National Highway 20, which is currently the only road connecting Dong Nai and Dalat City. Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has agreed in principle that the Lam Dong Province government will be in charge of developing the Tan Phu-Bao Loc expressway project – PHOTO: LE ANH HCMC – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has agreed in principle that the Lam Dong Province government will be in charge of developing the Tan Phu-Bao Loc expressway project, which connects Lam Dong with the neighboring province of Dong Nai, during the 2021-2025 period under the public-private partnership format. The Central Highlands province of Lam Dong was asked to mobilize capital to ensure that an appropriate amount of the province’s budget is invested in the project, reported Thanh Nien Online. The ministries of Transport, Planning and Investment, Finance and the relevant agencies have to create optimal conditions and facilitate investment procedures for the project, PM Phuc said. The Transport Ministry was told to work with Lam Dong’s government to comprehensively assess the impact of the construction of… Read full this story

