Denmark supports Vietnam in green energy development

Under the MoUs, the La Gan offshore wind farm project and suppliers will work together to promote offshore wind power in Vietnam. In addition, the La Gan offshore wind farm project will facilitate knowledge transfer and provide advice on foundation design, facility layouts, and logistics and infrastructure requirements to enable the suppliers to serve the offshore wind market with international standards.

Speaking at the online signing ceremony on February 24, Danish Ambassador to Vietnam Kim Højlund Christensen affirmed that helping Vietnam’s energy sector in green energy development and transformation is one of Denmark’s priorities.

Collaboration in projects like La Gan will contribute to expanding and enhancing cooperation between the two countries in sharing information, and improving the capacity of experts and employees, especially in the offshore wind power supply chain, the ambassador said.

With a potential capacity of 3.5 GW, the La Gan offshore wind project will be one of the first large scale offshore wind projects in Vietnam. Once fully installed, the project is expected to power more than 7 million households per year and avoid 130 million tons of CO 2 emissions over its lifetime.

According to the BVG Associates, the project will create over 45,000 full-time equivalent (FTE) jobs and contribute over 4.4 billion USD to the economy during the course of the project.

The total rate of locally-made components will account for about 45 percent of the supply chain of the project.

As the project will be carried out for over many years, more opportunities will be given to Vietnamese contractors to join the supply chain.

Since signing the memorandum of understanding with the provincial People’s Committee last July, the project has achieved significant progress, including preparation for a field survey and approval for a survey license.

This first large-scale offshore wind power project in Vietnam is valued at USD 10 billion.

