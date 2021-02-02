COVID-19 vaccine AstraZeneca conditionally authorised for emergency use in Vietnam

AstraZeneca and Vietnam Vaccine JSC (VNVC) are partnering up to distribute about 30 million doses of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine to Vietnam At the government meeting on January 29, Nguyen Thanh Long, Minister of Health, said this is the first COVID-19 vaccine licensed by the Ministry of Health (MoH) to be distributed in Vietnam. AstraZeneca and Vietnam Vaccine JSC (VNVC) are partnering up to distribute about 30 million doses of the former’s COVID-19 vaccine in Vietnam, from the first half of 2021. This approval and vaccine supply agreement mark another important milestone in Vietnam’s fight against the pandemic. The approval decision was based on a rolling submission which included results of an interim analysis of Phase III of the programme conducted by the University of Oxford and published in The Lancet on last December 8. Vietnam’s conditional authorisation is for the two-dose standard regimen of COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca for people aged 18 years and older, which was shown in the clinical trials to be well tolerated and effective at preventing symptomatic COVID-19, with no severe cases and no hospitalisations more than 14 days after the second dose. The vaccine so far has been granted conditional marketing authorisation or emergency use approval… Read full this story

