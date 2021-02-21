COVID-19: Malaysia speeds up vaccination plan, Cambodia moves to cope with latest outbreak

The second delivery will be made on February 26, and Malaysia will continue to receive deliveries every two weeks until it is completed, Science Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said in a virtual news conference.

Malaysia has secured 32 million doses from Pfizer/BioNTech.

Meanwhile, vaccine doses from China’s Sinovac Biotech are scheduled to be delivered in bulk on February 27, pending approval from local regulators, the official said.

Malaysia has imposed more lockdowns this year amid a fresh wave of coronavirus infections. The country has recorded 280,272 cases of COVID-19 and 1,051 deaths.

It aims to vaccinate at least 80 percent of its 32 million people within a year.

In Cambodia, the Ministry of Education has issued guidelines on strengthening measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 after Prime Minister Hun Sen confirmed on February 20 the third community outbreak in the country.

The Khmer Times cited the ministry as saying that education officials must continue to implement the standard operating procedures and suspend any gathering of over 20 people while school managers must report anyone involved with the “February 20 Community Incident” to the authorities.

However, Prime Minister Hun Sen announced that there are no immediate plans to close schools or cancel events and other receptions as a result of the third community COVID-19 outbreak in Phnom Penh, calling on the people to obey the health measures issued by the ministry and the government.

Last month, Cambodia started the new academic year 2020-2021. All schools across the country opened after their previous closures due to COVID-19.

Cambodian authorities detected 32 new COVID-19 cases in Phnom Penh on February 20, mostly in Koh Pich (Diamond Island) of Phnom Penh and some apartment buildings near the Olympic stadium.

Initial information showed that the outbreak relates to some people escaping the quarantine site at Sokha Hotel to live in a number of apartment buildings.

Some apartment blocks in Phnom Penh, especially Koh Pich, N8 Club bar and nearby restaurants have been locked down.

