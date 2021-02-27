Covid-19 hotspot Hai Duong records six more cases

The patients, numbered 2427-2432, have been in close contact with existing coronavirus cases. All have already been put into centralized quarantine zones before being confirmed infected with the novel coronavirus.

They are being treated at local field hospitals.

Also on Saturday, five Covid-19 patients were announced recovered from the disease. Among the 549 active cases, 182 have tested negative for the coronavirus at least once.

Hai Duong remains the biggest Covid-19 hotspot amid a new wave of infection sweeping through 13 cities and provinces, with 653 local cases confirmed. Nationwide, 837 local cases have been recorded over the past 30 days.

Vietnam has recorded 2,432 Covid-19 cases so far, with 35 deaths.