COVID-19 hotspot Hai Duong logs three cases on Feb 23 morning

Hanoi (VNA) – Three more COVID-19 patients were confirmed in the northern province of Hai Duong, the country’s largest COVID-19 hotspot, on February 23 morning, raising the country’s total community infections to 1,496, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
All of the new infections had close contact with previously confirmed patients in the province, and they were put into quarantine. They are now receiving treatment at a COVID-19 hospital located at the Hai Duong Medical Technical University.
The number of cases in Hai Duong province increases to 620 in less than a month.
Vietnam has 107,685 people who came in close contact with COVID-19 patients or arrived from pandemic-hit areas under quarantine nationwide, including 596 at hospitals, 12.628 at other quarantine sites and 94,461 at homes
Among the patients under treatment, 69 have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 once, 39 twice, and 55 thrice.
As many as 1,717 COVID-19 patients have been recovered so far.
As of February 23 morning, the northern province Quang Ninh and Hanoi capital city went through seven days without any new COVID-19 case, while the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai went through 12 days.
In a bid to live safely with the pandemic, people should strictly follow the Ministry of Health’s 5K message: khau trang (facemask), khu khuan (disinfection), khoang cach (distance), khong tu tap (no gathering) and khai bao y te (health declaration)./.
