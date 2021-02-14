Covid-19 forces HCMC schools to remain closed in February

The People’s Committee on Sunday announced they will study online once the Tet holiday ends on February 16.

When they do return to school, they will have to make health declarations, and schools have to provide the city authorities with information about those who had come into contact with Covid-19 patients during the holiday.

Schools are required to maintain communications among staff, teachers, students, and their parents to provide updates on the Covid-19 situation.

Le Duc Tho Primary School on Le Duc Tho Street, Go Vap District, HCMC opens in May 2020 after a three-month break due to Covid-19. Photo by VnExpress/Manh Tung.

The outbreak meant schools closed for Tet on February 2, a week earlier than scheduled.

Many schools are now preparing to conduct online classes.

HCMC currently has over 1.74 million students from kindergarten to high school levels and over 100,000 teachers and other employees.

As of Sunday morning the southern metro had 35 Covid-19 cases related to the Tan Son Nhat International Airport cluster and one contracted in Hai Duong Province, the country’s current Covid-19 epicenter.

The city’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention said the spread has basically come under control.