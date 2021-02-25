City always remember profound contributions of veteran doctors

Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai on February 25 led a delegation from the committee to pay a visit to People’s Doctor Nguyen Thi Ngoc Anh; and Hero of Labor, Pharmacist Tran Van Nhieu.

Mr. Hai extended greetings to doctor Nguyen Thi Ngoc Anh who is former Director of the HCMC Children’s Hospital 1 and wished the doctor good health to continue contributing her knowledge and experience to the healthcare sector.

He also conveyed his wishes to Pharmacist Tran Van Nhieu who is former Director of Pharmedic Pharmaceutical Medicinal Joint Stock Company.

The Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee expressed his sincere thanks for Hero of Labor Tran Van Nhieu and generations of healthcare workers of the company who have made significant contributions to improving and protecting the public’s health.

On February 24, Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of HCMC Duong Anh Duc leading a delegation of the city’s leaders visited Doctor Nguyen The Dung who is former Director of the municipal Department of Health.

He expressed his profound gratitude to the doctor and praised his dedication to the city’s healthcare sector as well as sent best wishes to him and his family. He hoped Doctor Nguyen The Dung will continue to contribute to the healthcare sector.

Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai (2nd , R) visits People’s Doctor Nguyen Thi Ngoc Anh (2nd, L) Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of HCMC Duong Anh Duc (L) and Doctor Nguyen The Dung Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of HCMC Duong Anh Duc (2nd, R) offers flowers to Doctor Nguyen The Dung (2nd, L).

By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh