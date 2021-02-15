Chinese Ambassador shares his views on VN-China bilateral ties and Tet holiday

Chinese Ambassador to Vietnam Xiong Bo shared with VietNamNet his wish to promote the Vietnam-China relationship in the new year as well as interesting thoughts about the Lunar New Year (Tet holiday).

Chinese Ambassador to Vietnam Xiong Bo. Photo: Le Anh Dung

Over the past year, with the biggest disturbance being the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, how did Vietnam and China cooperate in the bilateral relationship, in dealing with common issues in the region and the world, to overcome difficulties, build trust and promote the resolution of problems and differences so that the comprehensive strategic partnership of the two countries continues to develop?

The Covid-19 pandemic took place last year, with a very far-reaching impact, arguably the biggest crisis facing the community and the international landscape after World War 2.

We are pleased to see that the two countries, under the leadership of the Communist Party have responded very well to this crisis. The most important thing is that the two Parties and the two countries put the safety and the health of their people first. At the same time, we have mobilized forces from the entire society to join forces to fight the epidemic.

The two countries took the lead in disease control, achieved great results in the fight against the epidemic, and at the same time took the lead in economic recovery.

In terms of bilateral exchanges between the two countries, in 2020, high-ranking leaders of the two Parties and two States maintained close interactions. Last year, the Secretary-Generals of the two parties conducted two important phone calls, gaining an important common understanding about enhancing the promotion of the bilateral relations between the two Parties and two countries.

The Prime Ministers of the two countries also made phone calls and the two sides reached an important common understanding about strengthening anti-epidemic cooperation, especially maintaining stable production and supply chains, and maintaining healthy development of economic and commercial cooperation.

Cooperation in multilateral and regional fields has become a new development point for the comprehensive China-Vietnam strategic cooperation partnership. The two countries are open economies and both support multilateralism and free trade.

We actively supported Vietnam to assume the position of non-permanent member of the UN Security Council and the ASEAN Chairmanship, actively participated in high-level conferences and multilateral and regional ministerial meetings chaired by Vietnam, and actively supported the initiative to promote regional cooperation to fight epidemics and restore economic development initiated by Vietnam.

What is your expectation of the cooperation relationship between China and Vietnam in the coming time? What areas of cooperation will you focus on in an effort to strengthen bilateral relations?

This year is a very important year for both countries. China will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the Communist Party, also the first year implementing the 14th 5-year plan. Vietnam has successfully held the 13th National Party Congress and will kick off the implementation of the socio-economic development in the year 2021-2025 and will take important steps toward the development goals when celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Party and the country’s founding.

We sincerely hope that the socialist career of both China and Vietnam at the new beginning will gain new victories.

In the context of a changing world and complicated epidemics, I think that the two parties and two countries should further strengthen their solidarity and cooperation, further respect and continue to promote their traditional friendship that was nurtured by President Mao Zedong and President Ho Chi Minh, and should continue to implement the common awareness reached between the top leaders of the two Parties and States, further promoting the traditional friendship that the leaders of the two countries have built.

In particular, we should continue to focus on anti-epidemic cooperation, effectively responding to the Covid-19 epidemic, while maintaining the socio-economic development of the two countries.

We hope to accompany Vietnam, continue to maintain stability, and further improve the supply and production capacity between the two countries. In the past year, Vietnam’s economy made great progress, particularly the positive foreign trade, the growth of imports and exports, especially imports and exports with China.

Have you experienced the Vietnamese traditional Tet?

Last year I had Tet in Vietnam

How do you feel about Tet’s atmosphere in Vietnam?

Tet atmosphere in Vietnam is very special. The Tet customs of the two countries are also very similar, both derived from agricultural culture and agricultural civilization, and the biggest traditional holiday of the two countries, formed during the long history of culture.

I do not know if there is a saying in Vietnam like we have in China, “The plan for the whole year is made in early spring”. The two countries have many similar customs on Tet holiday. Along with the change of times, the way of celebrating Tet has also changed and there are many new trends.

I see in Vietnam, during the New Year, people use the Internet more to deliver Tet wishes and give lucky money, which is very similar to China.

Many Vietnamese – especially young people – tend to simplify Tet procedures to take time for travel and rest. What about Chinese youth?

Recently, when New Year now comes, China has a seven-day holiday. Chinese people’s New Year custom is not just at home. Of course, on New Year’s Eve, people still stay at home for family reunion, but after New Year’s Eve, more people choose to travel. Many people choose to travel abroad. In previous years, many people also came to Vietnam.

This year is special due to the outbreak of Covid-19, so we do not encourage tourism, but encourage people to celebrate Tet on the spot, and strengthen contact with relatives and friends via the Internet, in order to welcome a happy and safe New Year.

Personally, this year I have no intention of traveling but will celebrate Tet in Hanoi. I look forward to learning through the media about the Tet welcoming activities of Vietnamese people.

Through VietNamNet, I would like to send Tet greetings to the Vietnamese people. I wish everyone a happy New Year, abundant health, and favorable work. I hope everyone will have a happy Tet.

Thai An/Hien Anh

