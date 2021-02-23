Chief of the General Staff works with key military units

At the sessions, General Giang was briefed on the two general departments’ task performance over the past time. Particularly, the two units’ leaderships have embraced higher levels’ resolutions and instructions, and implemented comprehensive measures to fulfill their assigned tasks.
Also, they provided timely advice for the defense ministry’s relevant agencies to improve the effectiveness of weapons and equipment, and develop the defense industry sector, contributing to increasing the combined strength of the military.
On behalf of the Central Military Commission and the Ministry of National Defense, General Giang recognized and applauded the units’ achievements. He asked the two units to continue embracing higher levels’ directives, providing timely advice for the Ministry of National Defense on developing the defense industry and modernizing military equipment, and building proper master plans for 2021 and the following years.
He noted that the two general departments should comprehensively accelerate emulation drives and campaigns launched by the defense ministry, while seriously implementing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
In addition, the deputy minister required the units’ Party Committees and chains-of-command to pay attention to building strong Party organizations and comprehensively strong units while improving living conditions for troops and employees.
Translated by Trung Thanh
