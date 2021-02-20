Chief of General Staff works with General Department of Politics

Speaking at the meeting, General Giang acknowledged and lauded the achievements obtained by the army’s political sector over the past time. Particularly, in 2020 the General Department of Politics led the military to fulfil all Party and political tasks, contributing to building the Military Party Organization with political, ideological, organizational, and ethical strength. The general department actively strengthened the quality of political education work, thus raising troops’ political awareness, their determination, and readiness to protect people’s lives and property.

Together with hosting important events, the general departments and its affiliated agencies promoted information dissemination to orient public opinion and actively combated wrongful allegations to protect the ideological basis of the Party.

In addition, the General Department of Politics instructed units throughout the military to successfully organize the 10th military-wide “Determined to Win” emulation congress, Party congresses at all levels, and the 11th Military Party Congress while preparing personnel for the Party committees for the 2020-2025 period and for the 13th Party Central Committee.

In the coming time, the General Department of Politics will promote its advisory role and instruct the whole military to effectively carry out guidelines on political work. Political agencies and units will grasp and strictly implement the Party’s resolutions and directives, especially guidelines on military and defense missions, national protection, and army building in the new period based on the Resolutions of the 13th National Party Congress and the 11th Military Party Congress.

The army’s political sector will raise the quality of political education, promote the implementation of movements and projects, actively combat wrongful allegations to protect the Party’s political basis, and effectively hold important political events of the nation and the army in 2021.

The General Department of Politics will prepare military candidates for the election of deputies to the 15th National Assembly while raising the effectiveness of mass mobilization activities and carrying out policies for troops and their families.

Translated by Tran Hoai