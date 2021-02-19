Chemical troops disinfect COVID-19-hit areas in Hai Duong province

Specialized vehicles mobilized to disinfect areas in Cam Giang

Particularly, within a day, chemical troops sprayed disinfectant at Lai Cach Urban Area, Vietnam Kuroda Kagaku Company, Cam Giang district’s Medical Center, and the Continuing Education and Vocational Training Center in Cam Giang district, among others.

As planned, the Chemical Battalion will continue disinfecting quarantine areas in the district and businesses with high risks of COVID-19 infection.

According to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, Hai Duong province recorded 18 new COVID-19 cases on February 17, including seven cases in Cam Giang district.

On the same day, seven patients were given the SARS-CoV-2 all-clear, bringing the total recoveries to 1,580. Among patients still receiving treatment, 46 have tested negative for the virus once, 33 twice, and 25 thrice.

Health Minister Nguyen Thanh Long said that in the coming time, the ministry will raise the competence of medical staff members to treat infected cases.

Translated by Tran Hoai