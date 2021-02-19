|Specialized vehicles mobilized to disinfect areas in Cam Giang
Particularly, within a day, chemical troops sprayed disinfectant at Lai Cach Urban Area, Vietnam Kuroda Kagaku Company, Cam Giang district’s Medical Center, and the Continuing Education and Vocational Training Center in Cam Giang district, among others.
As planned, the Chemical Battalion will continue disinfecting quarantine areas in the district and businesses with high risks of COVID-19 infection.
According to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, Hai Duong province recorded 18 new COVID-19 cases on February 17, including seven cases in Cam Giang district.
On the same day, seven patients were given the SARS-CoV-2 all-clear, bringing the total recoveries to 1,580. Among patients still receiving treatment, 46 have tested negative for the virus once, 33 twice, and 25 thrice.
Health Minister Nguyen Thanh Long said that in the coming time, the ministry will raise the competence of medical staff members to treat infected cases.
Translated by Tran Hoai
- Flood fears spark mass evacuations of area hit by Chinese quake
- Saudi bombs shatter houses, kill at least 19 in Yemen capital during strikes against Iran-allied Shiite rebels
- Suicide blast kills 32 in Baghdad, Iraq, as US plans troop reduction
- Suicide truck bomb kills at least 19 in Northern Iraq
- Iraq curfews, shootings as 19 die in anti-government rallies
- Death toll in China floods rises: 1,117 dead, more than 1,000 still missing
- The Latest: Iraqi official says 6 protesters killed in south
- The Latest: Protesters block section of Baghdad airport road
- The Latest: UN calls for dialogue amid Iraq protest
- Five more U.S. soldiers killed in Iraq
- At least 33 civilians killed by NATO airstrike: Afghan cabinet
- Rescue workers frantically search for survivors more than a day after devastating China earthquakes
Chemical troops disinfect COVID-19-hit areas in Hai Duong province have 267 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at February 19, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.