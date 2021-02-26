The 25 to 145-centimeter-high trees were discovered covering 800 of 4,630 square meters cultivated by Tran Hung, 38, in Chu Se District on Thursday afternoon.
Police also found a nursery where baby cannabis trees were being reared.
Hung said the nursery is owned by his grandmother and that he was assigned to manage it two years ago.
In late 2019, an acquaintance gave him cannabis seeds to grow as cattle feed, he said.
Police, having seized the entire cannabis crop, plan to expand their investigation.
Cannabis is on the list of narcotics forbidden in Vietnam.
Those growing cannabis on a small scale could be fined VND2-5 million ($86.16-215.40). Farmers found cultivating 500 to 3,000 plants could face jail terms of six months to three years, while those operating on a bigger scale could spend up to seven years in jail.
- Midwest floods disrupt livestock feed supplies for California farms
- For A More Climate-Friendly Burger, Maybe We Should Feed Cows Algae
- Real World Economics: Oil prices, war, and a bad corn crop
- Coffee slump reaps bitter harvest for Central American migrants
- Wisconsin farmers work on grass-fed, locally grazed meat
- US farmers and trappers say limiting animal trapping threatens a way of life
- Indiana soybean farmers wary of potential U.S. trade war with China: 'We're in a vulnerable time'
- Some GOP lawmakers critical of relief program for farmers
- Trump administration announces $12 billion in aid for farmers hurt by tariffs
- Farmers to Trump: No trade war, please
- Farmers turn to tech as key river in US West faces distress
- Illinois pork farmer on Chinese tariffs: 'Our worst fears seem to be coming true'
Central Highlands corn farmer caught growing cannabis 'cattle feed' have 254 words, post on e.vnexpress.net at February 26, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.