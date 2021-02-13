Central city to build duty-free zone

ĐÀ NẴNG — Đà Nẵng authorities are building a detailed plan for the city’s first international duty-free zone and smart urban area for investors, with construction set to commence soon as the Import-Export Pan Pacific Group (IPPG) has asked the city to allocate land for the project.
Director of the city’s Investment Promotion Agency Huỳnh Thị Liên Phương told Việt Nam News that the project had been finalising the city’s first international standard downtown duty-free zone and factory outlet centre.
Liên said the city would offer the best conditions for the investor to start the project.
She said the city also planned a downtown free-duty shop at the coastal crown plaza in Ngũ Hành Sơn District to seek investment.
In 2019, IPPG proposed the project with an investment of US$434 million, but an appropriate land area was yet to be offered.
In 2018, chairman of the group, Jonathan Hạnh Nguyễn, urged the city to build a third terminal to ease congestion and design an international standard duty-free zone and recreational area to funnel tourism towards Hội An, Huế and Đà Nẵng.
He said Đà Nẵng would be a new location for a luxury shopping centre for future development and investment attraction.
Đà Nẵng has been designing the 1,100ha Hi-Tech Park as Việt Nam’s ‘Silicon Valley’ to earn revenue of $1.5 billion each year with 25,000 jobs and a satellite city of 100,000 people after 2023.
The US-based aviation firm Universal Alloy Corporation (UAC) put the Sunshine Aerospace Components Factory into operation in the first phase in 2020.
Korea’s LG Electronics also debuted its research and development (R&D) centre – the second in Việt Nam – at the Đà Nẵng Information Technology Park Tower
CMC Corporation, the second-largest information and communications technology (ICT) group in Việt Nam, plans to build the Đà Nẵng-based CMC creative space – a digital hub in the Asia-Pacific region – with an estimated investment of $522 million.
To date, Đà Nẵng has 876 foreign direct investment projects worth a total of $3.52 billion. — VNS
- Economic Free Zones in Macedonia
- Link Building and Free Article Submissions
- List Building With Free Gifts
- Mood Media wins contract with Aelia Duty-Free Retail Network
- Los Angeles City Re-writes Free Car Wash Fundraiser E-Book
- Build a Free Website For Completely Free With Free Domains
- Pet Sitting Exchanges - How You Can Build A FREE Pet Sitting Network
- FOREX Education-Building a FREE Trading System For Big Profit Part 2
- Tax-Free Shopping
- Baseball & Rawlings Bring New Meaning to Free Trade
- Free Your Internet, Free Your Mind
- To Build In Paradise
- Top Ten Creative Excursions for Building Effective Teams
- Why Team Building Weekends Fail (And How to Make Yours Succeed)
- List Building - A No-Hunting Zone
- Are You Living In Your Self Made Financial Comfort Zone?
- How To Build Muscle And Gain Weight Quickly Part 1
- Six 'Little-Known' Muscle Building Tips; Part 2
- 15 Muscle Building Rules for Skinny Guys and Gals!
- 13 Ways To A Build A List Of Readers Of Your Ezine
- List-Building: Building Seminar Relationships Can Increase Your List
- Clockwork Feedings: Building Muscle Fast with Nutrient Timing
- Boost Employee Morale With An Exciting Adventure Team Building Event!
- Park City Lodging Needs - Easy To Accommodate
- Building Muscle - Simplified
- 10 Free Things To Do In Dublin At Christmas Time
- Building Wealth - Quickly, Easily and With Low Risk For Huge Long Term Gains
- It's The End Of The Line For Natural Bodybuilding And Building Muscle
- I Discovered My Master In Natural Bodybuilding - Who Could Help Me Build More Muscle
- How to Get Free Credit Report
- Team Building Adventures: Where Reality TV and the Corporate Boardroom Meet the Great Outdoors
- Body Building - The History of Body Building
- Build "Real" Web Traffic
- Internet Marketing Strategies - Part Nine: Building a List of Potential Customers
- Wealth-Building Trade Secrets
- Build Your E-Mail List For Perpetual Profits!
- Body Building for Hard Gainers
- Building An Explosive Mailing List
- 15 Muscle Building Rules For Skinny Guys And Gals! (Part 1)
- List Building - 5 Steps to Profitable List Building
Central city to build duty-free zone have 678 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at February 13, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.