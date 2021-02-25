Can Tho to pilot overnight services to bolster tourism

Under the pilot plan, the city would organize pedestrianized spaces around Hau River Park and Ninh Kieu Wharf, its top tourist attractions, as well as develop night markets combined with pedestrian streets.

In addition, bars and restaurants in Ninh Kieu District would be allowed to stay open until 2 a.m. while some tour services taking visitors to watch dawn on Hau River or visit Cai Rang floating market can operate overnight.

Outdoor activities would be held on weekend nights.

Currently, shopping and entertainment services are only allowed to operate from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at night markets in Ninh Kieu District.

After one to two years of piloting, Can Tho will implement night-time services across many parts of the city in an effort to bolster its tourism sector and boost socio-economic development.

Can Tho, with an estimated population of 1.61 million, is one of Vietnam’s five centrally-managed cities, alongside Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Hai Phong and Da Nang,

It is not the only locality in Vietnam that has been boosting night-time economy development.

In July 2020, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc approved a master plan for night-time economy development in the country, allowing major cities like Hanoi, HCMC and Da Nang as well as other tourist destinations like Hoi An, Hue, Da Lat and Phu Quoc to pilot night-time services from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

In September, authorities in Hanoi sought feedback for a pilot scheme to allow recreational establishments in the Hoan Kiem area to stay open past midnight.

Under the scheme, catering, entertainment and shopping services in Hoan Kiem District, the busiest area in the capital, would be allowed to operate overnight every day while outdoor activities, historical relics and heritage sites would remain open until midnight.

Last December, Khanh Hoa authorities said they were working on a plan to develop the central province’s night-time economy centered around the famous beach town of Nha Trang.

Quang Ninh, home to world famous Ha Long Bay in northern Vietnam, is also planning to offer entertainment, cultural and shopping services late into the night.