Bus catches fire at HCMC’s An Suong tunnel

At around 6:30 a.m. on February 24, a driver, 35, who was driving the bus No. 51B-206.78 noticed some smoke coming out of the front part of the bus when entering the An Suong underpass. He stopped the bus immediately and asked the passengers to get off the vehicle. The fire quickly spread and the whole bus caught on fire.
District 12’s policemen and the Fire Prevention and Fighting and Rescue Police force took about 15 minutes to put out the fire
Investigation of the accident is underway.
Bus catches fire.
By Chi Thach – Translated by Kim Khanh
