Buddhism festival recognised as National Intangible Heritage

A visitor prays at a pagoda in Ngũ Hành Sơn (Marble Mountains) in Đà Nẵng. The annual Quán Thế Âm (Avalokitesvara Bodhisattva) Festival was regconised as the National Intangible Heritage by the ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism. — VNS Photo Công Thành

ĐÀ NẴNG — The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has recognised the annual Quán Thế Âm (Avalokitesvara Bodhisattva) Festival in Đà Nẵng’s Ngũ Hành Sơn district as National Intangible Heritage.

The city’s Sports and Culture department said the main festival, which falls on the 19th day of the second lunar month, features the procession of an image of Avalokitesvara Bodhisattva, and a prayer for a year of peace, prosperity and happiness for the nation, drawing at least 10,000 attendees.

The festival is often held at the Quán Thế Âm Pagoda at the foot of the Kim Sơn Mountain – the largest of the Ngũ Hành Sơn (Marble Mountains) in Đà Nẵng.

The stone sculptures art of the 400-year-old Non Nước stone village in the Marble Mountains was also recognised as National Intangible Heritage in 2014.

The Marble Mountains landscape site was named a National Special Relic in 2018.

Tourists visit the Marble Mountains — where host the annual the annual Quán Thế Âm (Avalokitesvara Bodhisattva) Festival — in Đà Nẵng’s Ngũ Hành Sơn District. — VNS Photo Trần Lê Lâm

Đà Nẵng has six National Intangible Heritages including Tuồng Xứ Quảng (Quảng Nam’s classic drama), the Lễ hội Cầu Ngư (Whale Worshipping festival), the traditional fish sauce trade of Nam Ô Village, the Non Nước stone sculptures art, the art of Bài Chòi (a half-game and half-theatre performance) and Quán Thế Âm Festival.

The Quán Thế Âm Festival has featured art troupes from Japan, Myanmar, Thailand and India, the Thai Sangha delegation, Buddhism lecture and meditation sessions, and folk performances. — VNS