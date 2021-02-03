Border troops in charge of COVID-19 control receive gifts

Tet gifts presented to the Border Guard Post of Tay Trang International Border Gate At present, the Dien Bien provincial Border Guard Command manages 69 COVID-19 prevention checkpoints and teams along the 28km borderline with Laos. The Border Guard Post of Tay Trang International Border Gate runs five checkpoints and teams. At the visit, Senior Colonel Trung presented gifts to troops and their children. He acknowledged and applauded their achievements over the past time, contributing to upholding security and order in border areas and effectively controlling COVID-19. The border post’s troops showed their high determination to overcome difficulties to accomplish their assigned missions and improve the quality of the border work. To ensure a happy lunar New Year (Tet) for troops, the border guard post carries out Tet policies for troops and makes a plan to organize a program entitled “Border guards for locals” during which troops will wrap chung cakes for nearly 100 local families. Troops of checkpoint in Na U village receive Tet gifts During the inspection, the mission visited on-duty troops at checkpoints in Na U and Pung Bua villages in Na U commune, Dien Bien district. These checkpoints are far from the district center and troops… Read full this story

