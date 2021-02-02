Dung Quat refinery in Quang Ngai Province. BSR’s business plan has been developed based on the crude oil reference price of $45 per barrel and reference exchange rate of VND23,500 per USD. — VNA/VNS Photo Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical JSC (BSR)’s total revenue is hoped to exceed VND70.66 trillion (US$3.06 billion) with net profit of about VND864 billion this year, according to a plan adopted by its Board of Directors on Monday. The plan has been developed based on the crude oil reference price of $45 per barrel and the reference exchange rate of VND23,500 per US dollar. Viet Nam’s largest refining and petrochemical firm also aims to turn out close to 6.5 million tonnes of products and contribute approximately VND7.7 trillion to the State budget. To deal with the COVID-19 resurgence and the fluctuating crude oil market, the corporation will pursue a strategy for long-term crude oil purchases, lasting at least 3-5 years, expected to meet 50 – 80 per cent of its input needs. It also plans to accelerate restructuring, complete divestment, and speed up the expansion of Dung Quat Refinery in 2021. Last year, the company’s output reached 5.93 million tonnes, 7 per cent higher than… Read full this story
- Binh Son refining company to open Vietnam’s largest IPO in January
- NOTICE OF THE INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF BINH SON REFINING AND PETROCHEMICAL CO., LTD
- Oil group opens refining, petrochemical company in Binh Duong
- PetroVietnam to Choose Investors for Long Son Oil Refining-Petrochemical Prj
- Binh Son reviews its national target program
- Tollgate operator reports VND253.1 billion revenue in quarter three
- PV Gas targets VND70 trillion revenue
- Feeling at peace with Binh Son pagoda
- Nation targets 15 billion USD in agricultural exports
- Vietnam's garments and textile sector targets 15 billion USD in exports
Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical targets $3.06 billion in revenue have 281 words, post on bizhub.vn at February 2, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.