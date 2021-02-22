Bình Dương sees high export and import growth in January

BÌNH DƯƠNG – Bình Dương Province achieved impressive growth in exports in January to rank third in the country behind only HCM City and Bắc Ninh Province.
They grew 61.7 per cent year-on-year to US$2.98 billion.
Many of its main export items such as computers, electronics and components (75 per cent) and wooden products (89 per cent) saw high growth.
The textile-garment and footwear sectors, which struggled last year due to COVID-19, picked up pace as businesses began receiving more orders.
Exports to the US, which accounted for 65.2 per cent of the province’s total exports in January, grew by 68.9 per cent.
Exports to other markets such as Hong Kong, Taiwan and Japan also saw growth.
HCM City led the country with exports of $8.9 billion, and Bắc Ninh followed with $7.7 billion.
Notably, Hải Dương Province achieved 37 per cent growth despite being severely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. – VNS
