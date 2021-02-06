Binh Duong seals off apartment block as new COVID-19 infection detected

Relevant forces block the entrance into an apartment block with a new COVID-19 case in Vinh Phu ward of Thuan An city, Binh Duong province, on February 6 (Photo: VNA) Binh Duong (VNA) – An apartment block in Vinh Phu ward of Thuan An city in the southern province of Binh Duong has been placed on lockdown since February 6 morning to trace the contacts of a new COVID-19 case living there. Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Loc Ha said the new patient works at Tan Son Nhat International Airport in nearby Ho Chi Minh City and doesn’t have any links with the local cases related to northern Hai Duong province, one of the two localities hit by the latest outbreaks. The new infection, born in 1993, was confirmed by the HCM City Pasteur Institute on February 6 morning and is now quarantined and treated at the Cu Chi COVID-19 treatment hospital in HCM City. Ha noted that authorities have ordered prompt localising of affected areas and tracing the close contacts of this patient to conduct quarantine and testing. As of February 6 morning, Vietnam had recorded 1,976 cases of COVID-19. They include 1,087 locally-infected cases, with 394… Read full this story
