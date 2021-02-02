Beauty of Vietnam’s traditional craft villages captured

A woman in the picture is preparing grilled fish in Quynh Luu district, Nghe An province, home to about 50 fish baking households. Fresh mackerel and herring are collected, cleaned and arranged in rows under the sun before they are grilled with charcoal. Each batch of fish is grilled for 10 – 15 minutes. Each day, residents grill 100-300 kilograms of fish, bringing in an income of nearly VND 200,000 per person. The profession of making sugar candy is a famous specialty of Nghia Dong commune, Quang Ngai city. This type of sugar is crystallized like quartz minerals. About 320 households with 700 members are making horse hats at the 300-year-old Phu Gia village in Cat Tuong commune, Binh Dinh province. Horse hats were once indispensable accessories for court officials. Making a horse hat requires many meticulous steps, from making ribs and tying ribs to embroidering patterns. Artisans embroider patterns according to dragon, unicorn, mandarin, phoenix, plum, orchid, chrysanthemum, bamboo and poetry themes. The peaceful beauty of Tra O Lagoon, a duck raising place in Phu My district, Binh Dinh province. Raising ducks for eggs is a popular practice in many rural areas of the country, helping many households increase… Read full this story

