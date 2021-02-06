Banks post rosy consumer lending performance by year-end despite COVID-19 threat

To fuel year-end demand, a slew of banks have relaxed lending rates to attract customers Compared to the first half this year, many banks have seen their credit volume triple or quadruple in recent months. For instance, Ho Chi Minh City-based commercial lender HDBank’s credit has expanded by more than 11 per cent in the first 11 months of this year. Meanwhile, Vietcombank – the largest bank in the system – has reported strong growth momentum in recent months after a setback in the early months of the year. According to Vietcombank chairman Nghiem Xuan Thanh, by the end of November, the bank posted 10 per cent credit growth and was recently authorised by the central bank (SBV) to expand its credit by 14 per cent. “Our bank’s full-year credit growth might reach 13-14 per cent this year,” Thanh said. The financial statements of listed banks show that the key enabler to drive banks’ credit in the first nine months of this year was corporate credit. Not only Vietcombank, many banks in the system like TPBank, VPBank, or VIB have thus far seen credit expand by more than 20 per cent. The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic being contained and the economy gradually rebounding are deemed as… Read full this story

