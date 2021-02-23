Bamboo Airways raises charter capital to 457.3 million USD

The adjustment marks the fifth and also the largest addition by the Vietnamese budget carrier to date.

Its shareholder structure remains unchanged, with the FLC Group holding 51.29 percent as of the end of last year.

It reported pre-tax profit of over 300 billion VND in 2020, transporting a total of over 4 million passengers, up 41 percent in the number of flights and 40 percent in the number of passengers against 2019.

Bamboo Airways was established in mid-2017 with registered capital of 700 billion VND, which has been rising since late 2019.

It is yet to reveal the timing of its initial public offering (IPO).

The carrier is currently operating nearly 30 aircraft, including modern Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners, A321neo ACFs, and Embraer E195s. Its fleet is expected to reach 50 this year.

It won “Asia’s Leading Regional Airline 2020” at the World Travel Awards last November.

Source: VNA