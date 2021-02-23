The adjustment marks the fifth and also the largest addition by the Vietnamese budget carrier to date.
Its shareholder structure remains unchanged, with the FLC Group holding 51.29 percent as of the end of last year.
It reported pre-tax profit of over 300 billion VND in 2020, transporting a total of over 4 million passengers, up 41 percent in the number of flights and 40 percent in the number of passengers against 2019.
Bamboo Airways was established in mid-2017 with registered capital of 700 billion VND, which has been rising since late 2019.
It is yet to reveal the timing of its initial public offering (IPO).
The carrier is currently operating nearly 30 aircraft, including modern Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners, A321neo ACFs, and Embraer E195s. Its fleet is expected to reach 50 this year.
It won “Asia’s Leading Regional Airline 2020” at the World Travel Awards last November.
Source: VNA
- Ifs and VATs of Taxation in Macedonia - Should VAT be Applied in Macedonia?
- Should the Government Compensate the Clients of TAT?
- Investing in Prague Property
- Notes on the Credit Crisis of 2007-9
- Why sell off your assets?
- Content Ever be Profitable?
- China Part I
- Bali: Beaches, Spas, Nightlife and Shahrukh Khan
- Planning Early Retirement
- Malaysia: An Oriental Tourist's Haven and an Anthropologer's Delight!
- Is the Chipko Movement Towards Forest Appraisal
- Learn the Abbreviated Language of Realty Agents
Bamboo Airways raises charter capital to 457.3 million USD have 213 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at February 23, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.