Authorities fine singers from karaoke bar

Hanoi advised to set up field hospital amid new COVID-19 outbreaksTour cancellations to northern region rise as COVID-19 resurgesThird-graders quarantined in school after peer catches COVID-19Thirty-one more community COVID-19 cases confirmedVN’s COVID-19 update on Monday morning The Ban Mai Private Primary School where a parent of a pupil has tested positive for COVID-19 and two teachers has to go into quarantine. — Photo courtesy of the school HÀ NỘI — Fourteen people have been fined and ordered into quarantine after they were caught in a karaoke bar that should have been closed. Inspectors of Hạ Long City in Quảng Ninh Province on Monday discovered the venue was open for business at the Vườn Đào Hotel in Bãi Cháy Ward. Elsewhere in the country, prevention measures have been increased to stop the spread of COVID-19 following the recent surge of community cases. Vĩnh Phúc Province temporarily closed business establishments, entertainment such as karaoke venues, discotheques, massage parlours and bars until further notice. The local Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism will work with relevant departments and agencies to inspect premises to make sure they are abiding by regulations. Schools in the province have also closed ahead of the planned Tết (Lunar New Year) holiday. Meanwhile, the Hà Nội Department of Health… Read full this story
- ‘The Virus Is Making The Rules’: Gov. Tom Wolf Imposes Statewide Restrictions On Bars, Restaurants And Larger Indoor Gatherings
- Deutsche Bank Fined $200 Mln for 'Inadequate' Anti-Money Laundering
- Facing existential threat: COVID-19 lockdown takes heavy toll on bars, microbreweries
- Buddha bar, once Saigon’s COVID-19 epicenter, changes name, removes religious theme
- Mobile karaoke in Saigon: music for some, torture for others
- Karaoke-inspired pitcher hangs up baseball glove for guitar
- SF neighbors turned their apartments into a once-in-a-lifetime bar
- The new beach wars! Spanish police remove sunloungers and fine people trying to reserve a spot amid limited space due to coronavirus - as Magaluf 'considers closing notorious party strip' to keep out British louts
- The party's over: Police move in to shut down bars as notorious Magaluf party strip is closed 'immediately' after boozed-up British yobs were filmed jumping on cars
- Bar Refaeli looks carefree as she showcases her figure in a strapless bikini ahead of serving nine months community service for tax evasion
Authorities fine singers from karaoke bar have 376 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at February 2, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.