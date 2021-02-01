Archetype Group wins contract for new building of Cambodian National Assembly

Archetype Group will manage the construction of the new administrative building of the National Assembly of Cambodia Specifically, the Royal Government of the Kingdom of Cambodia has received a $25 million grant from the Government of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam for the construction of the new administrative building of the National Assembly of Cambodia and the provision of necessary furniture, as well as equipment for the National Assembly on its existing site. Archetype Group has been selected to provide full design, quantity survey, project and construction management services for the project. On August 14, the signing ceremony took place hosted by the National Assembly of Cambodia, the contract was signed between Michel Cassagnes, managing director of Archetype Cambodia and Leng Peng Long, the Secretary General of the National Assembly of Cambodia. The project will be managed and run by Archetype Cambodia – a subsidiary of Archetype Group. The new administrative building of the National Assembly will be a 12-floor building annexed to the existing building. It will be designed following green concepts and will include offices, conference hall, security checkpoints, document and equipment storages, e-library, waiting areas, prayer room, health and sports facilities, canteen, IT area, parking lot, water and electrical systems, as well… Read full this story

