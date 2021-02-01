Nation Anticorruption drive is ceaseless: State President, Party Chief The Saigon Times Monday, Feb 1, 2021,16:18 (GMT+7) Anticorruption drive is ceaseless: State President, Party ChiefThe Saigon Times Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong (standing) at a press conference on February 1 after the 13th National Party Congress – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The fight against corruption is a tough and long-term struggle; it is a ceaseless drive and there are no restrictions, Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong said at a press conference on February 1 after the 13th National Party Congress wrapped up. Answering a question about the plans of the Politburo, the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat and the Party General Secretary to continue the fight against corruption, Trong said anticorruption is a huge issue not only in Vietnam but across all countries and territories, not only in this new era but for years, the local media reported. Those having power and position are easy to corrupt and more likely to get involved in group interests, he added. “The anticorruption drive started in 2013, when I was appointed as head of the central steering committee for corruption prevention and control. Since then, many cases have been addressed,… Read full this story

