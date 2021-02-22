Actors gear up for ‘Kiều’ the movie premiere in March

EPIC: The movie poster for Kiều. Photo courtesy of the producers

HÀ NỘI After more than a year in production, the full cast and crew for the film Kiều produced by Tincom Media were recently announced.

The movie is based on Truyện Kiều (the Tale of Kiều) written by 18th century poet Nguyễn Du, recognised as one of the country’s top literary works.

The epic poem has more than 3,200 verses recounting the life and trials over 15 years of Kiều, a beautiful, talented young woman who had to sell herself to save her family.

“Originally we planned to make a TV series of 40 episodes in 2010. However, that was replaced by the current 90-minute movie, said producer/director Mai Thu Huyền,.

“Therefore, I chose one period in her life that I think has the most attractive elements to put in the movie.

“The focus is on Thúc Sinh, someone who’s not only her saviour but is also deeply in love with Kiều. I want to attract the modern audience with a classic topic of all time, love.”

While the main characters are relatively new faces, those in the supporting roles have bigger names like People’s Artist Lê Khanh, singer Phương Thanh, actors Hiếu Hiền, Long Đẹp Trai, and model Lê Thu An.

The movie is produced by Mai Thu Huyền with the script written by Phi Tiến Sơn.

The team, composed of more than 100 people, travelled across the country for two months for shooting, though the pandemic greatly affected the production process. ​

Other artists involved include producer/director Huyền, Meritorious artist Phi Tiến Sơn as scriptwriter/director of photography, executive producer Trần Bửu Lộc, designer Vi Ngọc Mai, costume designer Thủy Nguyễn, and music director Bùi Huy Tuấn.

With a voice deemed suitable for a historical drama soundtrack, singer Bùi Lan Hương was entrusted to perform the movie’s theme song titled Kiều Mệnh Khúc and the music video will come out later this month.

Lê Anh Huy, the main actor playing Thúc Sinh, is a Vietnamese-American. When invited to join the casting, he rescheduled his plans to fly back to the US.

After winning the role, he decided to quit his job as a hospital ultrasound technician to be fully dedicated to the part.

“After having talked to the scriptwriter, Mr Phi Tiến Sơn, I understood the role so much better and was fully immersed in being my character,” Huy said.

The movie will premiere on March 5. – VNS