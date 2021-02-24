53rd session of the NA Standing Committee ends

National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyễn Thị Kim Ngân gives a speech to end the 53rd session. — VNA/VNS Photo Trọng Đức

HÀ NỘI — The 53rd session of the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee completed its programme’s contents on schedule and ensured all COVID-19 prevention and control measures during the session, NA Chairwoman Nguyễn Thị Kim Ngân stated on Tuesday at the closing ceremony.

The chairwoman proposed the Government and NA committees use the conclusions of the session to complete reports for submission to the NA.

Ngân said the 54th session of the NA Standing Committee would take place in less than three weeks and this was the final session of the 14th National Assembly Standing Committee.

Noting that there is not much time to prepare, Ngân suggested the NA’s agencies work with the Government and concerned agencies to prepare reports and contents to be submitted to the NA at the session.

At the same time, she emphasised that reports must be seriously and thoughtfully prepared.

At the session, the NA Standing Committee gave comments on the first adjustment of the structure, composition and number of people who will be candidates for NA deputies, commenting on the regulations on the number of full-time delegates of the Hà Nội People’s Council term 2021-26 and commented on the work report for the 2016-21 term of the Government.

The committee also approved the draft resolution amending and supplementing Resolution No 887-NQ/UBTVQH12 on the regulation on scientific management in the NA.

Presenting a summary report on the work of the Government for the 2016-21 term, Minister and Chairman of the Government Office Mai Tiến Dũng said that the Government urgently issued programmes, plans, and implemented effectively resolutions of the Party, the NA and the Socio-economic Development Strategy in 2011-20.

Every year, the Government set out an action motto, management point of view and tasks and solutions to successfully implement the goals proposed by the Party and the NA.

Faced with the COVID-19 pandemic, the Government and Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc have directed unified management views to realise ‘dual goals’ – both fighting the pandemic while ensuring economic development.

During the past term, despite many difficulties and challenges, especially in 2020, with the leadership of the Party, the support and supervision of the NA and the great contribution of the entire population, the country has recorded many important achievements.

With the particular significance of the year 2021, Dũng said, the Government has defined the action motto ‘Solidarity, discipline, innovation, creativity, development aspirations’, to continue to implement the ‘dual goals’, in a spirit of innovation, strong reform and drastic action.

Speaking at the meeting, Chairman of the NA’s Law Committee Hoàng Thanh Tùng proposed the Government supplement and clarify a number of contents such as shortcomings and limitations in policy making and law building and the results of improving the business investment environment and enhancing Việt Nam’s competitiveness. — VNS