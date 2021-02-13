2020 the dawn of national digital transformation: Insiders

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam’s information and communications sector must seize the special opportunities presented by COVID-19 to help the country take the lead in digital transformation, Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung has said.

2020 saw a rigorous start to digital transformation in all fields. The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) built numerous programmes and plans over the course of the year to facilitate a prompt digitalisation process towards digital transformation as well as the engagement of businesses in the information technology (IT) sector.

A programme introducing “Make in Vietnam” tech products has to date endorsed nearly 40 such products and platforms in digital technology.

Vietnam’s advantages in digital transformation lie in a strong contingent of telecoms and IT businesses and nationwide infrastructure.

Of particular note, in 2020, the IT sector quickly teamed up with others to develop digital products serving efforts in COVID-19 prevention and control and adapting to the “new normal”.

As a result, Vietnam was deemed to be among the world’s leaders in digital platform development during the time of the pandemic.

Furthermore, via the “ Make in Vietnam ” campaign, Vietnamese tech giants have launched numerous products of global quality, which are gaining a foothold in the international market.

Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam said that to facilitate digital transformation, the Government will soon complete institutions and regulations and roll out suitable strategies, mechanisms, and policies on improving the business climate.

He also called on the IT business community to play a pioneering role in research, development, and innovation, contributing to national digital transformation.

Digital transformation will increase productivity and effectiveness, changing management models and generating new value and services.

Before COVID-19 broke out, only 20 percent of companies paid attention to digital transformation. Six months later, however, the figure had surged to 70 percent and more than half of all companies are now undergoing the process./.

