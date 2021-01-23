Zipline tour in Yên Bái is must-do for adventurers

A zipline tour in Yên Bái Province. – VNA/VNS Photo HCM CITY — Việt Nam’s longest zipline tour is a great way to see the beautiful mountains and rice fields of Văn Chấn and Mù Cang Chải districts in Yên Bái Province. Aeris Hill amusement park in Tú Lệ Commune in Văn Chấn District recently launched the zipline tour service, stretching 1.2 kilometres. It offers a panoramic view popular with photographers and trekkers for its bucolic, majestic beauty. A station at each end of the line alerts staff to ensure users land safely. The trip takes one to two minutes. The second part of the zipline, stretching over 200 metres, requires the addition of a parachute on the customer’s back to slow them down. Aeris Hill is open every day except Wednesday from 8.30am to 6pm. Tickets start at VNĐ200,000 (US$8.7) per person, which includes a zipline tour and other activities like zorbing, high rope games, and rock climbing. – VNS
