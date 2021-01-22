Zidane, Villas-Boas under the cosh, Zlatan boosts Milan – what to watch in Europe this weekend

Real Madrid’s French coach Zinedine Zidane talks to the media after the Spanish Super Cup semi final football match between Real Madrid and Athletic Club Bilbao at La Rosaleda stadium in Malaga on January 14, 2021.(JORGE GUERRERO / AFP) AFP Sport selects some of the standout football action in Europe this weekend: Pressure back on Zidane in Madrid Alaves v Real Madrid, Saturday 2000 GMT After successive defeats in the Spanish Super Cup and Copa del Rey, the second a shock loss to third-tier Alcoyano, Real Madrid will try to reignite their La Liga title challenge away to Alaves. Zinedine Zidane’s side are playing catch up to Atletico Madrid, despite having played a game more, after draws against struggling Elche and Osasuna, two of the league’s bottom three, in recent weeks. Alaves beat Madrid 2-1 in the capital in late November but have won just once in eight matches since, their slide into a relegation scrap costing coach Pablo Machin his job last week with former Spain international Abelardo Fernandez returning to take charge. Reinforced Milan face Atalanta test AC Milan v Atalanta, Saturday 1700 GMT Zlatan Ibrahimovic wasted little time shaking off any rust accrued while sidelined by a… Read full this story

