Young singers gain int’l achievements in 2020

Although 2020 was a tough year for the entertainment industry in Việt Nam as well as the rest of the world, young Vietnamese singers gained outstanding achievements at international music award events. By Phương Mai Young songwriter and singer Jack has released his latest MV Đom Đóm (Fireflies) as a gift to his fans. —Photo courtesy of the artist Young songwriter and singer Jack reached great success in 2020, winning the Best Southeast Asia Act category at the 2020 MTV European Music Awards. The 24-year-old artist beat out nominees Violette Wautier from Thailand, Benjamin Kheng from Singapore, Agnez Mo from Indonesia, and bands K-Clique Malaysia and Ben&Ben from the Philippines. Addressing his fans, he said: “I am so proud of all of you. I could not have achieved this honour if it weren’t for all of you.” Thanks to his fans, Jack released his latest MV Đom Đóm (Fireflies) on December 26 to send his love and gratitude to his many admirers. The MV ranked No 1 on trending on YouTube in Việt Nam 39 hours after its release, with 14.1 million views. It earned 24.7 million views in four days. Đom Đóm is a pop ballad written by Jack and mixed by singer Khải Đăng. Directed by Nhu Đặng, the MV conveys a humanitarian message about forest protection. Jack said: “I want to… Read full this story

