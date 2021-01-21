Young pop singer wins at Asian Television Awards

A scene from Jack’s MV Hoa Hải Đường . (Photo courtesy of the producer) HCM CITY— Young singer and songwriter Jack from HCM City was honoured at the annual 25th Asian Television Awards (ATA) in Singapore. Jack, whose real name is Trịnh Trần Phương Tuấn, won the title Best Music Award for his latest MV, Hoa Hải Đường (Malus Spectabilis), a production about love. The MV, released in September, ranked No 1 on YouTube trending in Việt Nam 16 hours after its release, with 8.2 million views. It has attracted more than 135.7 million views with 1.5 million comments on YouTube. Jack was competing with two singers from India and Singapore, and Vietnamese rapper Binz for the award. Rapper Binz’s Bigcityboy, a work by famous producer Hoàng Touliver, was nominated for the award. The awards presentation ceremony was organised online on January 15-16. Jack wrote the lyrics for Hoa Hải Đường and he invited producer DTAP to combine modern electronic music with Vietnamese folk melodies for the song. Hoa Hải Đường was also honoured at the 26th Mai Vàng (Golden Ochna) Awards presented annually by the HCM City-based Người Lao Động (Labourer) newspaper last week. The song helped Jack win the Mai Vàng Award for favourite male singer of 2020. Pop singer and songwriter Jack of HCM City was honoured at the annual 25th Asian Television Awards (ATA) in Singapore. He won the title Best Music Award for his latest… Read full this story
