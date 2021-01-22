Young musicians to perform at L’Espace

Trang Tung group will have a music installation at the French Cultural Centre until January 28. Photo from Facebook of DomDom – The Hub For Experimental Music & Art HÀ NỘI — The mixed-media concert Mắt Hải Đăng (Eye Sea Light) will feature new compositions by young musicians at the French Cultural Centre (L’Espace). The one-night concert will be held tomorrow as a part of a project funded by the British Council’s FAMLAB Fund aiming to encourage young musicians to write new compositions. Musicians Trần Hoài Anh and Nguyễn Quốc Hoàng Anh, Tuấn Hà group and Trang Tùng group will perform their music and unveil their music installations at the concert. At the concert, Hoài Anh will perform a piece entitled Tưởng (Thought) with the đàn tranh (16 chord-zither) in combination with a video. Tưởng has many distinct meanings such as reminiscence, contemplation, dreaming, delusions, illusions, and even fantasies. The concert-goers are invited to listen, observe and feel their way through Tưởng. A mixed-media music performance entitled Một Ấm Áp Khác (Another Warmth) will be played by Nguyễn Anh Tuấn from Tuấn Hà group. Hoàng Anh will show his conceptual music entitled Thôi, Bỏ Đi Bạn Ơi (Get off It, My Friend). “I am living in a chaotic world, I move around,… Read full this story

