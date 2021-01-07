World leaders condemn ‘assault on democracy’ at US Capitol

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 06: Members of the National Guard and the Washington D.C. police stand guard to keep demonstrators away from the U.S. Capitol on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. A pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol earlier, breaking windows and clashing with police officers. Trump supporters gathered in the nation’s capital to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory over President Donald Trump in the 2020 election.(Samuel Corum/Getty Images/AFP) – Britain – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Twitter condemned the “disgraceful scenes in U.S. Congress. The United States stands for democracy around the world and it is now vital that there should be a peaceful and orderly transfer of power”. British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab added in his own tweet: “The US rightly takes great pride in its democracy, and there can be no justification for these violent attempts to frustrate the lawful and proper transition of power.” – European Union – The EU’s foreign policy chief condemned an “assault on US democracy”. “In the eyes of the world, American democracy tonight appears under siege,” Josep Borrell tweeted. Calling the action an “assault on US democracy, its institutions and the rule of law”, he… Read full this story

