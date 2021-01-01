Infrastructure Work on Long Thanh airport project to begin next month By Le Anh Friday, Jan 1, 2021,10:56 (GMT+7) Work on Long Thanh airport project to begin next monthBy Le Anh A truck is seen crossing an area that has been cleared to make room for the Long Thanh International Airport project. Work on the project will start on January 5, 2021 – PHOTO: LE VINH HCMC – The Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) will start work on the first phase of the Long Thanh international airport project in the southern province of Dong Nai on January 5, 2021. According to Decision 1777 on the approval of the first phase of the project, ACV will develop essential airport facilities, including apron, passenger and cargo terminals, taxiways and runways. In addition, ACV will be responsible for bomb and mine detection and disposal as well as the construction of the surrounding fence and two roads connecting to the airport. Specifically, the runways will each be 4,000 meters long and 75 meters wide and the passenger terminal was designed to have a floor area of 373,000 square meters. Till date, the Dong Nai government has handed over 1,810 hectares of cleared land to ACV. The entire land… Read full this story

