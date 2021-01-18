Tourism Withdrawal of tour operators’ licenses surges in 2020 By Dao Loan Monday, Jan 18, 2021,12:50 (GMT+7) Withdrawal of tour operators’ licenses surges in 2020By Dao Loan Tourists visit Halong City in Quang Ninh Province. The revocation of business licenses of tour operators in 2020 tripled that of 2019 – PHOTO: DAO LOAN HCMC – Due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the revocation of business licenses of tour operators in 2020 tripled that of 2019, while the number of new licenses for travel firms was equivalent to only 30% of the figure seen in 2019. Data from the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism indicated that the country had some 3,340 tour operators in 2020, including 2,520 international travel firms and 820 local ones. The global health crisis sent international tourism arrivals in Vietnam down 80% and cut the number of domestic tourists by 34% last year, resulting in an upsurge in the withdrawal of tour operators’ licenses. The administration revoked 338 business licenses of tour services last year while issuing 201 new licenses to travel firms. Due to few tourists, many tour operators arranged only 30% of their human resources to be present at the firms, while many other employees took unpaid… Read full this story

