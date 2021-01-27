With the presence of AEON, The New City becomes a real estate hub in Binh Duong

Vingroup to launch Vietnam’s first powerful authentication cloud serviceTaiwanese footwear producer ties up Vietnamese company for renewable energy solutionsVinfast announces launch of two new electric motorcycle models and O2O shopping experienceAwakening the sleeping beauty on the banks of the Vam Co Dong RiverSun World: The perfect combination of top entertainment and world culture Binh Duong New City is grasping a great chance to attract investors from Japan, most recently AEON, expecting to become a dynamic urban area within Binh Duong Province – Viet Nam’s industrial hub. Hypermarket – ‘A turning point’ in the growth of Binh Duong real estate According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the revenue of Viet Nam’s retail market in 2020 will reach about US$180 billion. This is attractive to retailers who are willing to develop their networks. In addition, this plays an important role in making the suburbs dynamic, livable urban areas. SORA gardens SC is extremely attractive to residents in Binh Duong. In December 2020, AEON Vietnam inked a deal with Becamex Tokyu Joint Venture and Tokyu Group (Japan) to begin building a supermarket with a new model namely ‘Compact GMS’ – the first hypermarket in Binh Duong. The hypermarket is located at SORA gardens… Read full this story

