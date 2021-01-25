National men’s volleyball team expect to win SEA Games gold on home turf with support of foreign coach. Photo cand.com.vn Volleyball HÀ NỘI Việt Nam hope to win the country’s first-ever men’s volleyball gold medal at the upcoming Southeast Asian Games at home later this year. Chinese coach Li Huan Ning has completed his 14-day quarantine and has just started working with the team, but he already knows the weight of expectation on him. “I know Vietnamese volleyball has not been on top of the SEA Games ever. I am here to make the dream come true,” Li told reporters through an interpreter. “I am really confident and will inspire my players to reach our target. We will look at Park Hang-seo and his football players to try hard and complete our mission.” Eighteen national team players have been training since early this month in Hà Nội. “The players are doing a good job although they have to do tough and heavy exercises. However, they still need to work harder to sharpen their skills and fix their weaknesses. “They know that to get a sweet result like the footballers we need to work as a united team and strictly follow coaches’ practising… Read full this story

With new Chinese coach in place, national volleyball team aims high have 334 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at January 25, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.