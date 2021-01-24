Around the Country White snow blankets northern mountainous region By Hai Duong Sunday, Jan 24, 2021,15:47 (GMT+7) White snow blankets northern mountainous regionBy Hai Duong Mu Cang Chai in Yen Bai Province is covered with snow – PHOTOS: HAI DUONG After five years since the first time Vietnam witnessed snowfall in her mountainous provinces in 2016, the region is now once again covered in white snow. In winter this year, the temperature in Lang Son Province’s Mau Son Commune reached a new peak when it dropped to minus three to four degrees Celsius while the temperature in Y Ty Commune in Lao Cai Province was minus two degrees Celsius and other locations were from minus three degrees to zero Celsius. Many tourists these days have flocked to the mountainous region to admire the unusual bout of frost and snow. Frozen leaves and flowers are seen in Yen Bai Province The cold weather freezes this whole tree in Son La Province White snow on a path leading to Mong Village on O Quy Ho Pass in Lao Cai Province A tourist admires frozen leaves and flowers A kid is playing with snow. It is a rare chance to him Share with your friends:

