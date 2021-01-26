Web dramas to entertain audiences during Tet holiday

Actor cum producer of Hiệp Sĩ Làng (Knight of the Village) Chu Mạnh Cường is a chèo (traditional operetta) artist. Photo courtesy of the artist HÀ NỘI – People’s Artist Trung Hiếu, director of the Hà Nội Drama Theatre, has often been asked why’s no longer seen in any television series or drama. Managing the theatre keeps him so busy he doesn’t normally have time to act, but his passion for acting led him to work with other artists to produce a web drama for the Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday. “People’s Artist is a noble title that means the artist should work for the people, indulging them with excellent performances. When I work as a director of the theatre, I have to work at the back. So I decided to join web drama projects to satisfy my passion for acting and let audiences see me on the screen,” Hiếu explained. “A role in a TV series may take from six months to one year to complete. I can’t arrange my time but a drama needs one week to one month to finish,” he added. In recent years, Hiếu has taken part in two dramas, namely Đại Gia Chân Đất… Read full this story

