Water puppetry to highlight Vietnamese art at int’l festival

An 11-member troupe from the Thang Long Puppetry Theatre will perform traditional acts at the festival, according to the theatre’s Vice Director Chu Luong. “Water puppetry is one of the attractive performing arts of Vietnam that foreign visitors always want to discover,” he said at a press conference held on January 16. “There is no language barrier between audiences and water puppetry,” he said. “People find it easy to understand Vietnamese culture through the acts.” The Thang Long Puppetry Theatre will have a chance to perform Vietnamese water puppetry at the International Theatre Festival of Kerala in India “With music and movements of the puppets, we will reflect the cultural activities and daily life of the local people such as the dragon dance, catching fish, farming and fairies dance.” “We will bring all the props and equipment to set up a water puppetry theatre at the festival,” he said. In addition to performing, Vietnamese artists will join exhibitions and seminars to introduce the art form to international audiences and experts. Le Quy Duong, a member of the Executive Council of the International Theatre Institute, said he was happy to connect the festival organizers with the Thang Long Puppetry Theatre. “This… Read full this story

